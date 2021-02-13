QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Down 56.3% in January

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

NASDAQ QADB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. QAD has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.