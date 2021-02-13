Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.29. 28,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $79.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,741,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

