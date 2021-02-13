Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Down 54.5% in January

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 8,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.98.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

