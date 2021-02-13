Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $21.03. 571,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

In other news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $2,769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

