Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

