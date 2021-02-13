iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,306 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

