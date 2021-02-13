Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.34. 122,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average of $195.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $230.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.