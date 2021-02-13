Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

