Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,087,681,000 after acquiring an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.84. 1,450,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,700. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.52. The company has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

