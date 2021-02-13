Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Announces Earnings Results

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%.

NBLX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 1,452,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

