Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 706 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $102.01. 409,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $102.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

