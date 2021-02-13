Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.47-6.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.381-252.381 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE:TM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.49. 417,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

