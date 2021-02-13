IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

INFO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. 1,882,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

