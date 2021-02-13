Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of BRG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 245,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

