Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.92. The stock had a trading volume of 421,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.35 and its 200 day moving average is $314.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,686 shares of company stock valued at $90,545,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

