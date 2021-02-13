Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Target Price at $51.00

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.90.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of THS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 909,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,209. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

