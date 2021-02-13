Summitry LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

