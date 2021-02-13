Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 17.5%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) fell 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.98. 9,184,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 4,040,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -324.14 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.
In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.