Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 17.5%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) fell 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.98. 9,184,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 4,040,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -324.14 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

