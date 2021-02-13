Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declines By 43.8%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. IF Bancorp makes up about 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 4.55% of IF Bancorp worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.