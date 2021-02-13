Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.44. 31,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $16.46.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
