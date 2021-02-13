Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Short Interest Update

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKPTF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JKPTF traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Gamesys Group has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

