RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $223.57. 685,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,986. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

