39,443 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Masco by 1,985.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 153.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. 1,917,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.