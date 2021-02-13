Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,836 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.93. 463,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.