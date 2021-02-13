Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.56-1.70 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

