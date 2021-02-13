Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $97.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.80 million and the lowest is $93.39 million. Invitae reported sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $278.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.16 million to $279.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $455.61 million, with estimates ranging from $450.70 million to $460.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Invitae stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 2,163,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,437. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,649 shares of company stock worth $35,963,709. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

