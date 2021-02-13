Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.
SB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.
Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.
