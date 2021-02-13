7,440 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

