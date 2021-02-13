Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 133,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.07. 192,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,528. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

