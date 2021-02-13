Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

TXN stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

