Apriem Advisors Invests $234,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $142.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

