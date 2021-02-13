Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s share price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 1,058,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,113,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLB shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Conversion Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Conversion Labs in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $677.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLB. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter worth $2,749,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

