InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Stock Price Down 8%

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 1,794,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,379,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,221 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

