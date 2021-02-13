Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 8.4%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.65. Approximately 14,328,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 5,025,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

