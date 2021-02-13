Good Life Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $91.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

