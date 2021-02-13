Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

