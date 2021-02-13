5,500 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. 756,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

