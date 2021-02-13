Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,403. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

