Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 878 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,754. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

