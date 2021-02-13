Summitry LLC Acquires New Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 48,959 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $20,080,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,138,489.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. Insiders have sold 2,016,751 shares of company stock worth $81,598,769 over the last 90 days.

MDLA traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $46.50. 2,707,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,346. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

