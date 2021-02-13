Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,466.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 136,585 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. 4,555,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,058. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

