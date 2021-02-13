Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,573 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of ESGE remained flat at $$47.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 943,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,825. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63.

