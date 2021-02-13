G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $14.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $42.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.45 million, with estimates ranging from $9.01 million to $25.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,873. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $194,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

