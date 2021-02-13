$514.73 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce sales of $514.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $532.10 million. At Home Group posted sales of $397.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HOME stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

