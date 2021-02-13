IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.81-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.77-8.08 EPS.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $192.66. The stock had a trading volume of 755,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.26.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

