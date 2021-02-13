ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the January 14th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIXY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 479,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

