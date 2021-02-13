Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $31.67. 56,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,634. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

