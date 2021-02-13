Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 11,378,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,847. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

