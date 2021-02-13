S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

S4 Capital stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. S4 Capital has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

