Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.09. The company had a trading volume of 604,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $293.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.